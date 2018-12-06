Fayose Arrives Ibadan For PDP Rally, After Lagos Accident

Published:





Former governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose, is on his way to Ibadan for the Peoples Democratic Party presidential campaign, scheduled to hold in Ibadan, on Thursday, just hours, after he was involved in an accident on the Third Mainland Bridge in Lagos State.





His media aide, Lere Olayinka, broke the news of the accident on his social media.





Olayinka had stated: “He is in stable condition as I write while he is receiving medical attention.”





According to report, former Chief Press Secretary to Fayose, Idowu Adelusi, who confirmed the accident, said: “It is true that he was involved in an accident, but a minor accident”.





To Advertise Here - Call; 09055513813





Adelusi disclosed that the governor’s car rammed into a stationary commercial vehicle on the bridge. He said, “Nobody sustained injuries. The governor’s car only had minor damage.





“He is already on his way to Ibadan for the Peoples Democratic Party presidential campaign rally for the South West billed for tomorrow (Thursday),” Adelusi said.





Responding to question of other vehicles in the governor’s entourage, Adelusi said: “Even when he was in office as governor, you know ‘oga’ rarely used convoy. It was only the vehicle that he was in that was involved”.

Share This