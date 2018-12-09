Father Mbaka Alleged Assassination Attempt On His Life

Published:





The Adoration Ministry Enugu has alleged that there is an attempt to assassinate its Director, Rev. Fr. Ejike Mbaka.





The allegation followed the widespread criticisms that trailed Mbaka’s message last Sunday including from the Catholic Bishops of Nigeria.





A statement signed by the President, National Adoration Family, Aka Emmanuel, President, Adoration Fathers’ Associations Worldwide, Okolo Godwin, Adoration Mothers’ Association Worldwide, Mrs Ann Aligwe, President, Adoration Youths’ Association Worldwide, Chukwu Agoziem and Media Chief, Ike Ugwuoke, alleged that Mbaka was shot at Emene, near Enugu, the state capital.





The statement said, “It is with shock that we received the report of the attempted assassination plot on the spiritual director of Adoration Ministry Enugu on Thursday evening by some gunmen who fired gunshots at him on his way along Emene road, Enugu.’’

