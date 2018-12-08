Father Insists Loverboy That Killed His Pregnant Daughter In Rivers State Must Marry Her In Death

Published:





The father of late Ozigie Betty Nwovueze, 32, who was killed by her boyfriend in Wimpy area of Rumuepricom, Port Harcourt has insisted that the suspect must marry her corpse.





Prince Uwabie also known as J-Boy, 34, who is said to have a history of physically abusing the deceased, beat her on December 2nd until she slumped and died in his house. He hurriedly dug a grave inside his one room apartment and buried her.





The father of the deceased, Mr.Wilfred Nwovueze, insists the J-BOY, must marry the corpse of his daugther and perform the full traditional marriage rites as the customs and tradition of Ndele people in Emohua local Government area.





Nwovueze told Journalists on Thursday, December 6, that the marriage is in line with a compulsory traditional rites of Ndele people in Emohua Local Government Area of Rivers State where the deceased hailed from. He, therefore, pleaded with security agencies to ensure that justice is done in the killing of his daughter.





“I don’t want any problem. That girl is my daughter and what I want the Police to do is to allow this J-Boy of a man or his family members to marry my daughter before they bury her.

“All the rites that are due any girl of marriageable age in my community will be done so that there will be no calamity,” he said.

