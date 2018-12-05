F-SARS Arrests Robbery And Kidnap Suspects In Imo State

Published:





Operatives of the Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad of the Imo State Police Command have arrested alleged notorious armed robbery and kidnap suspects said to be terrorising the Ndiuche/Arondizuogu axis of the state.





The state Commissioner of Police, Dasuki Galadanchi the suspects, Chikwendu Udeoye, 4; Agafechukwu Ojukwu, 34; and Maxwell Odenigbo, 45, were arrested by the F-SARS operatives led by its commander, Geoffrey Victor, on November 23, 2018.





The police boss said the suspects were allegedly involved in armed robbery, murder and kidnap activities.





The CP stated, “The suspects were arrested at Ndiuche Arondizuogu in the Ideato North Local Government Area of Imo state by F-SARS operatives coordinated by the commander, Victor Godfrey, and led by ASP Banjoko Oluwemimo, following tip-off intelligence.





The suspects are Chikwendu Udeoye, 46, and Agafechukwu Ojukwu, 34, both of Ndiuche Arondizuogu, ldeato North LGA, and Maxwell Odenigbo, 45, of Umuakam, Ideato South LGA. The trio have been terrorising the axis with armed robbery, murder and kidnapping in recent times. On interrogation, the arrested suspects confessed to the crimes. Efforts are on to arrest other fleeing suspects.”





Galadanchi said that the suspects would be prosecuted and asked criminals to leave the state. The CP added that as the Christmas season approaches, his command would improve on the community policing strategies of the Inspector-General of Police in giving hoodlums a tough time.

