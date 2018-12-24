Expect More Supporters...Agbaje Tells Lagosians

Published:

Jimi Agbaje, the Peoples’ Democratic Party, PDP governorship candidate in Lagos has called on his supporters to keep faith as the struggle to liberate Lagos continues.



Agbaje who spoke recently, shortly after receiving more supporters, said other people across party lines are expected to join his free Lagos campaign which got a boost recently, when some political parties in the state threw their weight behind him and the PDP.





The PDP standard bearer’s statement comes on the heels of his recent endorsement by the Accord Party and their supporters in Lagos State. Agbaje who praised the Accord Party for choosing freedom, even in the face of intimidation, maintained that the coast is now clear for victory with the latest development.





“We are happy that so many people in other political parties are beginning to identify with us in our march to a new Lagos. Nobody is surprised about what is happening and the reasons for the growing support are not far to seek.





“The new converts also want a better and a democratic Lagos. That is why we will not take their support for granted because of their patriotism. It is interesting also to note that these supporters have also seen that Lagos State can only be free if we come together and work as a team.



“But I can assure you that more parties and individuals are underway. We shall welcome everybody who identifies with us, irrespective of political affiliation. Since we are all on the same page in terms of the state’s dwindling fortunes, infrastructural deficit, extortion, underutilization of our potentials, multiple taxation, god fatherism and other problems plaguing us, it is now going to be easy to face the election as a united group.





“I am therefore not just a PDP candidate but the face of justice, inclusion, liberty, equity and fairness. I also represent the interests of youths, the elderly, market men and women, professionals, the oppressed, the excluded and other interests in Lagos State.



“I guarantee a greater and more prosperous Lagos. I am confident that together, we shall all realize the Lagos of our dream”, he said.

Share This