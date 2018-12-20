Ex Sun Newspaper DMD Steve Nwosu Debuts With Xpress Newspaper

Published:

The Nigerian Xpress, a top-of-the-range print and online newspaper, will be formally unveiled to the public in Lagos on Saturday, December 22, 2018. The latest newspaper in the Nigerian media industry, is published by The Xpress Publications Limited.

The emergence of the newspaper is informed by the need to make the difference in fulfilling the information needs of Nigerians, irrespective of ethnic group, class, gender, religion and political convictions.

Envisioned as a market place of ideas, this latest addition to the array of newspapers in the Nigerian media industry will storm the market as a one-stop shop for information, education and entertainment.

Rolling out with an all-colour 40-page print copy and a strong online edition, the publication is also fashioned to cater for the unmet needs of the reading public, something that many existing newspapers have not been able to serve.

It also seeks to bridge the gap between the professionalism of the traditional media and the innovativeness of the new media.

The Nigerian Xpress marketing edge includes: Investigative reports, big interviews and citizen-generated reportage.

Speaking at the Ikeja corporate office of the newspapers in Lagos, midweek, Managing Director/Editor-in-chief of The Nigerian Xpress, Mr. Steve Nwosu, assured that the newspaper would deliver truthful news and great entertainment that add value to life, while also applying the best journalistic practices and citizen engagement.

“We will be firm in the pursuit of truth, justice and fairness to all, regardless of tongue, colour and status,” Nwosu said, adding that the paper, whose motto is to deliver ‘news as it breaks,’ would be a friend to all that wish for good of everyone, and a foe to anyone that stands in the way of good for all.

He said further that the newspaper would uplift the freedom, dignity and economic empowerment of Nigerians and also encourage, as well as support causes and programmes that improve literacy and leadership.

The public presentation of the maiden print copy and the online edition, will be held at The Colonades, on Alfred Rewane Road, Ikoyi, Lagos.

The occasion will be co-chaired by Dr. Sule Lamido, former governor of Jigawa State and Aremo Olusegun Osoba, former governor of Ogun State.

Keynote Speakers are Chief Olisa Agbakoba, SAN; Malam Is’haq Modibo Kawu, Director-General of the Nigerian Broadcasting Commission (NBC); and Mr. Gbemiga Ogunleye, Provost, Nigerian Institute of Journalism (NIJ). They will be speaking on the topic, ‘2019: The Media and the Challenge of Free and Fair Elections’.

Other members of The Nigerian Xpress team include, Alhaji Abdulfatah Oladeinde, Editor; Mr. Kunle Solaja, Contributing Editor; Ms Rose Moses, Editor-at-Large; and Mr. Emeka Okoroanyanwu, Editor, Business/Special Projects.

Others yet are Mr. Lekan Adeniran, Political Editor; Mrs. Yemisi Olusina, Features/Lifestyle Editor and Mr. Obioma Ogukwe, Head, Finance/Administration.

The Nigerian Xpress is coming on board with a management team that has logged over 350 years of cumulative journalism and media management experience that cuts across virtually all the major print media titles in the country.

