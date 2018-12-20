Ex-PDP National Chairman, Adamu Mu’azu Set To Join APC

Published:





Adamu Mu’azu, former chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) had a private meeting with Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo at the presidential villa in Abuja on Wednesday.





Muazu, popularly referred to as the “game changer”, arrived at the vice-president’s wing of Aso Rock hours after Osinbajo accompanied President Muhammadu Buhari to the national assembly for the presentation of the 2019 budget.





A presidential source described the meeting as “strategic”, saying it is in connection with Muazu’s plan to defect to the All Progressives Congress (APC).





Another source said he visited the presidential villa to thank the nation’s number two citizen for attending his daughter’s wedding (pictured) in Bauchi at the weekend.





Approached by state house correspondents, Muazu refused to disclose details of his meeting with the vice-president.





He had resigned as chairman of the former ruling party following the defeat of the PDP in the 2015 general election.





To Advertise Here - Call; 09055513813





Former President Goodluck Jonathan had accused Muazu of working against him in the last presidential election.





In the book, ‘Against the Run of Play’, written by Segun Adeniyi, chairman of THISDAY editorial board, Jonathan alleged that Muazu conspired with his opponents.





“I felt really betrayed by the result from some northern states. Perhaps for ethnic purposes, even security agents colluded with the opposition to come up with spurious results against me,” Jonathan said.





“What happened was very sad not for me as a person, but for our democracy. Take, for instance, the PDP national chairman, Alhaji Adamu Mu’azu. I believe he joined in the conspiracy against me. For reasons best known to him, he helped to sabotage the election in favour of the opposition.”





Muazu had denied the allegation.

Share This