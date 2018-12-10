Ex New APC Chairman Galadima, Keyamo Disagree Over Buhari’s Rejection Of Electoral Bill

Published:





Buba Galadima, a spokesperson for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has appealed to Nigerians to pressure President Muhammadu Buhari to sign the electoral act amendment bill.





The President had said in a letter sent to the National Assembly that signing the bill into law could “create uncertainty and confusion during the forthcoming elections.”





President Buhari said an amendment to the law close to the election period may provide an opportunity for disruption and confusion in respect of which law governs the electoral process.





Reacting to Buhari’s refusal to sign the bill on Sunday during Politics Today, a programme on Channels Television, Galadima questioned the President’s integrity for refusing to serve the bill, saying the President had promised electoral reform when he came into power in 2015.





His words: “When he (Buhari) came to power, he promised electoral reform, where is the integrity? I know what they want to do, they want to cut corners that is why they are not campaigning.





“I appeal to all Nigerians and all stakeholders to put pressure on Buhari to sign the electoral bill,” he said on Politics Today.





But Festus Keyamo, the Director General of the Buhari Campaign Organisation, argued that the reasons Buhari gave for not assenting to the bill were genuine.





His words: “In fact, if the President signs the electoral bill now, our election will not be deemed credible.”





The attorney added that: “Nigerians don’t know that the version of the bill that was sent to the President did not include a provision for the card reader”, noting that “if the President did not want to include the card reader he would have signed the bill” when it was sent earlier.





“We got to this situation, not because of the fault of the President but the fault of the cabinet of the National Assembly.”

