Former Kaduna Central Senator, Ahmed Aruwa, has died.





According to reports, Aruwa died in the early hours of Sunday December 9th at a private hospital in Barnawa Kaduna State.





Family sources say his funeral prayer will take place at Sultan Bello Mosque Kaduna.





Senator Aruwa represented Kaduna Central Senatorial zone at National Assembly from 1999-2007.





May his soul rest ion peace, Amen.

