Ex-Ekiti Govrnor, Fayose Involved In Accident On Third Mainland Bridge

Ayodele Fayose, former governor of Ekiti state, was involved in an accident on third mainland bridge in Lagos on Wednesday.





Lere Olayinka, media aide of the former governor, announced this on Twitter.





He said Fayose was in a stable condition and receiving medical treatment.





"Immediate past Governor of Ekiti State, Mr Ayodele Fayose was involved in auto accident on 3rd Mainland Bridge in Lagos, a few minutes ago. He is in stable condition as I write while he is receiving medical attention,” he wrote.





As at the time of filing this report, it was gathered that Fayose was in a private hospital in the state.





Last year, Fayose’s convoy was involved in a similar accident in Lagos but he escaped unhurt. A Mercedes G Wagon belonging to him got burnt.

