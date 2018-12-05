Ex-Convict Re-Arrested For Stealing In Osun

Published:





The police in Osun state have rearrested an ex-convict, Olaluwoye Akintayo, for stealing.





A statement from the police command says 37-year-old Akintayo, on November 26th at about 7:30am, snuck into a Hotel named 5 stars which is under construction inside Ayegbaju International Market, Ogo-Oluwa Osogbo in order to commit felony.





Akintayo went with a brown bag with a tape, plier, setting spanner, and knife which he used to cut and loose the electrical control connect box fixed on the wall of the Hotel, after which he packed it inside a carton and sealed it with tape.





However, as Akintayo was leaving the scene with the stolen Electrical gadget on his head, he was spotted by the Chief Security Officer of the market who immediately raised alarm. Akintayo dropped the stolen items and took to his heels and ran across the express road without considering the traffic and jumped over the fence of the building on the opposite side of the road in a bid to escape, but he was finally caught around Baruwa area, Osogbo.





Investigation is ongoing and the suspect will be charged to court upon its completion.

