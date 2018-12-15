Electoral Bill: Shehu Sani Gives 3 Reasons Overriding Buhari Will Fail

Published:

Senator Shehu Sani (PRP-Kaduna Central) has stated that moves by the National Assembly to override President Muhammadu Buhari on the Electoral Act Amendment Bill will fail.





The President had recently rejected the bill for the third time, stating that signing it close to the 2019 elections was not ideal.





There have been calls from some individuals and opposition political parties, mainly the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), on the Senate to override Buhari’s veto.





Reacting in a post on Twitter on Friday, Shehu Sani noted that the PDP lawmakers will not be able to muster the number needed to override Buhari.





He wrote: “The three obstacles to overriding the President are:





“(1)Most legislators are on campaign trails and as such attendance has been low.





“(2) Both the ruling party and the main opposition have no clear majority.





“(3)Some defected from sodom on their way to Damascus but found themselves in Gomorrah.”

