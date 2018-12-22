Elder Statesman, Edwin Clark's Son Dies At 43

Published:





Elder statesman and prominent Ijaw leader, Chief Edwin Clark, is currently bereaved as he lost his 43 year old son, Chike, on Monday December 17th.





According to a statement released by his family, Chike died in a private hospital in Edo state where he was receiving treatment for an undisclosed ailment. He was the sixth son and eighth child of Chief Clark.





Announcing the sad news, the family in a statement said





"With deep regrets, we announce the death of Mr. Chike Clark, whose demise took place at a private hospital in Benin, Ihenyen Medical Centre, Benin City, on Monday, 17th December, 2018, after a brief illness.





Mr. Chike Clark, one of the sons of National Leader and elder statesman, Chief (Dr.) E. K. Clark, OFR, CON, was, until his death, a business man. He was aged 43 years and is survived by his aged father, wife and three children.”





May his soul rest in peace, Amen.

