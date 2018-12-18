Ekiti State Is Too Broke To Make Political Appointments – Governor Fayemi

Published:





Ekiti State governor, Kayode Fayemi has explained why he is yet to appoint political office holders over two months after being sworn-in.





The state is yet to have a list of Commissioners and Special Advisers which the governor would have to send to the State House of Assembly for consideration and approval. The Secretary to Government (SSG), Chief of Staff (COS), Acting Head of Service (HOS), Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, as well as Special Assistant to the Deputy Governor, among few others had been appointed.





However, while addressing a news conference in Ado Ekiti on Monday, the governor attributed the sorry state of finances on ground on assuming office on Oct. 16 to the delay.





"I decided to delay appointment of politicians to government to enable me pay workers’ salaries. I don’t want to do media trial for anyone, so I have hired the services of a renowned audit firm to look into our finances, and the forensic state’s accounts will then be published during our 100 days in office in Jan. 2019,” he said.





The governor lamented how his predecessor, former Gov. Ayo Fayose, allegedly wasted N18b Paris Club Refund to Ekiti. Fayemi expressed worries over how Fayose, who owed between four and eight months salary and pension arrears at the time he left office, could not defray the backlog of workers’ benefit with the refund.





The governor said he had not reneged on his commitment to offset all the outstanding salary and pension before marking his first year in office. On the increasing wave of kidnapping and killings in the state, the governor disclosed that incentives was being given to security outfits in the state to ensure safety of lives and property.

