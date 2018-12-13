EFCC Release Doyin Okupe

Published:





The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has released former presidential spokesperson Doyin Okupe.





The EFCC arrested Okupe for an alleged cybercrime.





He was however released after spending 48 hours at the Lagos office of the anti-graft agency.





Okupe had willfully turned himself in after an attempt to allegedly abduct him failed last weekend.





The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain confirmed his release on social media, saying he was treated with respect by the EFCC.





“The EFCC released me on bail tonight within 48hrs as stipulated by law,” Okupe said.





“I was treated with utmost courtesy. I feel proud & grateful.”

