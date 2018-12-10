EFCC Allegedly Raids Atiku Abubakar’s Sons’ Apartment

Published:





Paul Ibe, the spokesperson of the Presidential candidate of the PDP, Atiku Abubakar, has revealed that said that operatives of the EFCC raided the apartments of Aliyu and Mustapha Abubakar, two sons of the former Vice President.





Ibe said the EFCC conducted the search on the apartment where Aliyu and Mustapha live on Saturday.







The former vice president’s spokesperson stated that they found nothing incriminating on Atiku’s sons.





He noted that the search was an act of intimidation of Atiku, who he said officials of the Muhammadu Buhari government perceived as their ‘tomentor-in-chief.’





Source: Punch

