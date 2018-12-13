EFCC, Police Plotting To Destabilise PDP States – Secondus

Published:





The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has raised the alarm that the Nigeria Police Force and the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, (EFCC) want to destabilise states ruled by the party.





This allegation was made by the PDP National Chairman, Uche Secondus, in a statement on Wednesday.





Secondus listed the states to include Bayelsa, Akwa Ibom and Ebonyi.





“In most PDP states, despite the governors being chief security officers, police commissioners have set up parallel structures to undermine the security of the states, just to satisfy their pay-masters,” the statement added.





“They have resolved to inject crisis in PDP controlled states and ensure that our governors who are refusing to play ball are permanently distracted for their re-election bid.





To Advertise Here - Call; 09055513813





“They have deployed huge cash in these states to either use labour or state legislators to inject crisis, frighten the governors and force them to do a deal with them.”





He said: “That is why they are not campaigning or seeking votes from Nigerians; that is why President Buhari has refused to sign into law an amended Electoral Act that would have guaranteed this nation a freer and fair election.





“Nothing clearly underscores the fact that the APC is not interested in having a transparent election than the refusal of the president to sign the Electoral Act into law.”

Share This