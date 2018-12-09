EFCC Denies Freezing Peter Obi's Bank Accounts

Published:





The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has denied having anything to do with the allegation raised by the Peoples Democratic Party, that the bank accounts of its presidential has been freeze.





When asked if the EFCC had frozen the accounts of Obi, and his family members and businesses as alleged, the spokesperson of the EFCC, Tony Orilade, distanced the agency from the allegation.





Orilade in distancing the anti-graft agency from the claims said nobody should cry wolf where none exits.







To Advertise Here - Call; 09055513813





Recall that on Saturday, the Peoples Democratic Party Presidential Campaign Organisation has alleged stoppage of transactions on all accounts belonging to the party’s Vice-Presidential candidate, Peter Obi, his wife, his family members and their businesses by agencies of the federal government.





The party condemned the act and accused the presidency trying to distract its campaigns.

Share This