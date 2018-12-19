EFCC Arrests Another Set Of Yahoo Yahoo Boys In Abuja

Published:





The Economic and Financial Crime Commission, EFCC, has arrested three suspected internet fraudsters, at No 24, 1st Avenue, Fort Royal Estate, Airport road, Abuja.





The suspects are; Marvin Nwankwo, Prince Ojenike and Jude Olatekobowale. They created a Facebook account with the following names: Rodney David; David Rodgers and Carlos David, respectively.





A statement released by the antigraft agency says their arrest was based on intelligence report that the suspects turned the said residence as their office, using laptops, phone and other gadgets to defraud innocent people, including foreigners, of their hard earned money and other valuables.





The intelligence further revealed that the suspects aged between 22 to 30 years, used the proceeds of their crimes to acquire different properties such as cars which include a GLK Mercedes Benz SUV, a Toyota Corolla, amongst others.





On receipt of the intelligence report, operatives of the EFCC swung into action and mounted surveillance on the said address, to monitor the activities of the suspects.





After thorough investigations, the suspects were arrested and items, which included several laptops of different makes, very expensive mobile phones, modems, many Subscriber Identification Module (SIM) cards, amongst others were recovered.





The suspects will soon be charged to court.

