Ebonyi State University Sacks 63 Lecturers, Staff For Forgery And Sexual Harassment

The management of the Ebonyi State University have terminated the appointment of 63 lecturers and other members of staff of the institution for alleged certificate forgeries, sexual harassment and extortion.





Confirming the mass sack, the institution's public relations office, Patrick Itumo, said some of the affected staff were offered an appointment after they falsified their age, presented fake certificates and other relevant credentials.





Their sack came after an audit report was submitted by a committee set up to verify credentials of workers of the institution.





“That is the reason for the action we are talking about; the disengagement. They are not over 300 as being speculated. As I speak to you, they are 63 in number that have been disengaged.





There is this audit report that was brought out from where these people were disengaged, 63 of them. Some of them have age discrepancies in their records. Some people obtained doubtful First School Leaving Certificates; some obtained their WAEC before their First School Leaving Certificates.





There are people who should have retired at the age of 65 or 70 years and they are still in service and also some adjunct professors who come from various places whose contracts have been reviewed up to five times.





As of now, nobody among these people has been reinstated. Students are encouraged to come up with report of sexual harassment so that the school will look into it. They should talk to the authorities and they will be protected if they are afraid to make an open report on it.





They should send message to the VC’s phone, to me or their course adviser; they will be protected. Recently, Chinedu Ogah of the Department of History and International Relations was dismissed for sexual harassment and extortion.





Also Dr. Egbo of Education Faculty was also dismissed for sexual harassment. Other cases are still ongoing and as soon as they are determined, they will be published.” he said

