Dubai Police Arrests African Robbery Gang That Stole Dh4 Million

The Dubai Police have managed to arrest an African gang that had stolen Dh4 million from a cash transport vehicle in less than 24 hours, in an operation called "Perfidy". The gang included an employee of the vehicle, the police have said.





Major-General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of the Dubai Police, praised the team of the armoured car robbery for their speedy response to the theft report, as well as the arrest of perpetrators in record time.





Major-General Khalil Ibrahim Al Mansouri, assistant commandant of Criminal Investigation Department (CID) at the Dubai Police, praised the criminal research team who has been able to harness modern techniques through Dubai Police's Centre for Criminal Data Analysis in cracking the mystery of crime and arresting the culprits very quickly.





Revealing the operation's details, Brigadier Jamal Salem Al Jallaf, director of the CID at the Dubai Police, explained that the Command and Control Unit had received a report that a money transfer vehicle was robbed in Al Rashidiya area. A task force was then formed to capture the suspects immediately. Preliminary investigations revealed that the cash transport vehicle had three employees; two Asians and an African. Brigadier Al Jallaf added the vehicle had been carrying Dh20 million and when the two Asian employees got off the car to use the washrooms, the African employee took the opportunity to steal Dh4 million and escape to an unknown destination.





He added that the employee had planned the crime in advance with a number of compatriot accomplices. "Equipped with the latest techniques and programmes of artificial intelligence, the Criminal Data Analysis Centre provided vital information to our field teams on the gang's whereabouts and identified their intended plan of disposing of the stolen money," Brigadier Al Jallaf added.

Extensive search and investigation process resulted in identifying a person of the same nationality whom the gang thought of hiding the stolen money with until the situation had calmed down.





Brigadier Al Jallaf explained that after a meeting of the task forces, time was set to arrest all the suspects who were located in Dubai, Sharjah and Ajman. "In coordination with the criminal investigation departments of those emirates, our teams surprised the gang members and arrested them within less than 24 hours of the robbery. The money was recovered from the suspects," he added.





He called on all money carriers to abide by the regulations, obligations and standards set in collaboration with the force's Department of Protection Systems, and emphasised that the police have always been proactive in setting basic standards for the prevention of crimes prior to their occurrence in order to maintain security and public order

