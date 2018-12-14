DPA Founder Emeka Ugwuonye Remanded In Prison For Alleged Murder Complicity And Impersonation

Published:

An FCT High Court in Gudu has remanded a disbarred lawyer, Emeka Ugwuonye, in prison for alleged complicity in a murder case.



Ugwuonye was arraigned yesterday by the police on a 10-count charge bordering on complicity in a murder case involving late Mrs Charity Aiyedogbon.





He was alleged to have collected money from family members, associates and friends of the deceased and distorted facts by alluding that the husband was responsible for the death.



Police said Ugwuonye used his social media account, code-named, “Due Process Advocate” to dish out injurious falsehood, incite the public and publish hate speeches suggesting that Mr David Aiyedogbon killed his wife.





The defendant was also accused of impersonation, having been debarred from the legal profession. He was alleged to have deliberately given false information that the suspects arrested by the police had confessed to committing the crime while in police custody.



The police alleged that he led the public to believing that the suspects were tortured and forced to confess, without justification, with the aim of misleading policemen in the cause of investigation.



Ugwuonye, however, denied all the charges following which the prosecuting counsel, Mr Edwin Ochayi, requested for a date for the police to assemble witnesses in order to prove their case.



Counsel to Ugwuonye, Mr Ifeanyi Chukwu informed the court that he had filed a bail application on behalf of his client and that he served same on the complainant on Dec. 13.



But the trial judge, Justice Modupe Osho-Adebiyi adjourned the matter until Jan. 10, 2019 for argument on the bail application and ordered that the defendant be remanded in Kuje prison till the next adjourned date.

