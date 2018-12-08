Doyin Okupe Resists EFCC's Attempt To Arrest Him For Alleged Hate Speech









The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has invited one of the spokesmen of the Atiku Abubakar Campaign Organisation, Dr. Doyin Okupe, for alleged hate speech and cyberstalking.



Okupe, who is a former Spokesman for ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, was invited by officials of the Commission who paid a visit to his Ilupeju home in Lagos on Saturday.



Okupe who spoke on the telephone said the EFCC who came without an arrest warrant attempted to whisk him away to their office but he resisted the attempt.





The former Presidential spokesman has been one of President Muhammadu Buhari’s fiercest critics. On Friday, he has said in a tweet that Buhari has failed in the fight against insurgency as Commander-in-chief.



When contacted on the telephone, the acting spokesman for the EFCC, Mr Tony Orilade, said he would find out what happened.