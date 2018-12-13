Don’t Surrender Pulpit To Politicians - Anglican Primate Warns Church Leaders

Published:





The Primate of Church of Nigeria, Anglican Communion, Nicholas Okoh, has called on clergy men against giving out the pulpit to politicians for campaign purposes.





Okoh who made the call in Abuja said the pulpit remains a sacred and dwelling place for God and should not be used otherwise.





It was said that Nicholas Okoh was unhappy that some clerics have been making statements that embarrass the church, hence the need to caution them to keep the sacredness of the pulpit.





“We shouldn’t allow such thing to continue,” the Anglican Primate was quoted to have said.





“We don’t give opportunity to any politician to speak in churches under my immediate watch. It could happen elsewhere but definitely not in Abuja province.





“Our bishops across Nigeria are aware of the rules. They know that pulpits are dedicated to preaching the word of God and not for politics or criticising anybody. It was clearly stated in our operational manual. Any of our clerics that surrenders the pulpit for political campaign knows that he is doing the wrong thing,” he added.





Source: Sun

