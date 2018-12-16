Don't Participate In Presidential Debate..APC Begs Buhari

Published:





The All Progressives Congress (APC), United Kingdom, has pleaded with President Muhammadu Buhari not to partake in the 2019 presidential debate.





The vice-presidential debate was held on Friday, with candidates from five political parties, including the vice president, Yemi Osinbajo, present.





Reacting to the vice-presidential debate, the APC UK said Osinbajo had lectured his opponents during the debate and as such Buhari has no need to go for the presidential debate in January.





“Dear Mr @NGRPresident @MBuhari. We appeal to you NOT to attend the presidential debate in view of the lecturing witnessed tonight,” the APC UK tweeted.





“Please consider a townhall session. Despite the antics @ProfOsinbajo tutored the opposition candidates on nation building. Thank you.”

