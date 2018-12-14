Donald Trump Denies Directing His Ex Lawyer Micheal Cohen To Break The Law

Published:





Donald Trump has denied directing his former lawyer Michael Cohen to break the law.





Cohen was on Wednesday sentenced to three years in jail after admitting crimes including tax evasion and arranging illicit payments to silence women who threatened Mr Trump's presidential campaign in 2016.





After his sentencing, Trump tweeted: "I never directed Michael Cohen to break the law. He was a lawyer and he is supposed to know the law.





"It is called 'advice of counsel,' and a lawyer has great liability if a mistake is made. That is why they get paid."





He added in a follow-up tweet: "Cohen was guilty on many charges unrelated to me, but he plead to two campaign charges which were not criminal and of which he probably was not."





See the rest of Trump's tweets in reaction to Cohen's sentencing below.

