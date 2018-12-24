Details Of How Alex Badeh Was Ambushed And Killed..Security Expert

Published:





President of the Association of Industrial Security and Safety Operators of Nigeria (AISSON), Dr Ona Ekhomu, has given a hint on how former Chief of Defence Staff, Air Marshal Alex Badeh was assassinated.





The security expert also called on the Directorate of Air Provost of the Nigerian Air Force to lead the investigation of the murder.





Badeh was murdered by unknown gunmen, at Tudu-Uku, along Gigata- Keffi road, while returning from his farm last Tuesday.





Speaking on how the military chief was murdered in a statement on Saturday, Ekhomu stated that “They executed an ambush on the General and his security detail. The goal of this close-quarter combat tactic was to overwhelm a superior force and leave the crime scene before reinforcements arrived.





To Advertise Here - Call; 09055513813





“Ambush is one of the oldest but lethal tactics of warfare. In Gen. Badeh’s attack, the targeted violence resulted in an assassination, a kidnap and several casualties.





“They were obviously on a mission to kill the General. So it wasn’t bandits who were operating on that notorious stretch of the highway.





“The killers must have learned that the general frequented his farm, they must have monitored him to know the routes and times he travelled to Keffi, the composition of his protective detail.





“Given the amount of surveillance conducted by the killers, there must be observable evidence out there that can be used to nab them and bring them to book.





“This murder mystery must be resolved and the family must get closure.”

Share This