Declare State Of Emergency In My State..Zamfara State Governor Begs FG

Few days after travelling out of Zamfara State, Governor Abdulaziz Yari yesterday returned to the state and expressed support for a declaration of a state of emergency on the state.



Before travelling, Yari had handed over to the speaker of the State House of Assembly, Sanusi Garba Rikiji, boycotting Deputy Governor Ibrahim Wakkala Mohammed.





Addressing journalists in Gusau yesterday, Yari said: “I am also in support of the declaration of state of emergency if it will save the lives of people of the state.”



He warned politicians against politicising the disturbing security situation in the state.





“We are talking about the lives of our people and this needs the coming together of all, so that the crisis can end.



“If the provisions of my office had allowed me to carry arms against the bandits, I would have done so.



“But, if I am not around, there are capable hands that collaborate with the security team in the fight against the bandits.



“The security men are doing their best.



“But, it is sad to know that some of the people involved in the kidnappings are close relatives or associates of the victims, which is part of the reasons the problem is persisting.



“We must all come together and expose anyone or group that is part of these hoodlums, and we should also pray for Allah’s intervention,” Yari said.



The News Agency of Nigeria reports that bandits had continued to elude security measures put in place by both the State and Federal Governments.



The governor said the security challenges in the state might not end unless people changed their attitude.



“Unless people changed their attitude we may not see the end of these problems. In the situation where by a son will invite kidnappers to abduct his own biological father then what will authorities do about it,” he stated.



He said those responsible for the escalation of killings were in the affected communities and “authorities would be helpless about it.”



The governor said he had never compromised the issue of security of lives and property in the state, saying no responsible government would fold its arms and watch its people being killed.



He said he had a security meeting with different stakeholders to fine tune new strategies on how best to deal with the situation.

