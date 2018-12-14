Court Upholds Ruling On Kashamu’s Expulsion By PDP

Published:





The High Court sitting in Apo, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), on Thursday upheld its nullification of Buruji Kashamu’s expulsion by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).





The court had earlier nullified the expulsion of Kashamu who represents Ogun East and others affected by the party’s decision, on October 10, 2018.





Kashamu and others were suspended by the party recently with Justice Valentine Ashi ruling that a party can discipline its members but such must follow due process.





According to the judge, the expulsion was unlawful and done in contravention of a subsisting order of the court made on December 7, 2017.





He added that the party violated the court’s ruling that warned it against carrying out any disciplinary action against the defendants (Kashamu and Dayo) without first, having recourse to the court.





To Advertise Here - Call; 09055513813





The PDP had returned to the court by filing a suit marked, FCT/HC/CV/0303/2017, and in which the party prayed the court to, among others, hold that it has the power to discipline its erring members.





“The decision to suspend the defendants was nullified because it was taken during the pendency of the suit, which suspension this court had reversed in an earlier ruling,” the judge ruled.





“That the plaintiff’s first and second prayers succeed is not to say that the ruling has been reversed.





“Parties are to revert to the status quo before the suspension. The plaintiff is at liberty to exercise its disciplinary powers, but with due process.”





The judge stopped from making any declaration on PDP’s prayer seeking an order restraining Kashamu and others from distorting the party’s non-elective convention.

Share This