Court Sentences Trump's Former Lawyer To Three Years In Imprisonment

Michael Cohen, the former attorney of President Donald Trump, has just been sentenced to 3 years in prison after pleading guilty to a number of crimes related to work he did for Trump.





Cohen pleaded guilty to 8 federal charges in August, including 5 counts of tax fraud and 2 campaign finance violations, one of which related to the hush money he paid to porn star Stormy Daniels ahead of the 2016 election following Trump's orders.





He was sentenced today in New York City. In addition to the sentencing, Cohen was hit with forfeiture of $500,000, restitution of $1.4 million and a fine of $50,000.





Cohen spoke in court during his sentencing, saying: Today is one of the most meaningful days of my life. The irony is that today I get my freedom back.





He also added that "blind loyalty to this man led me to choose a path of darkness over light."





Cohen added that, "I take full responsibility for each act that I pleaded guilty to" including those implicating the "President of the United States of America.”

