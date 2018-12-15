Court Sentences Man To Four Years Imprisonment Forging Okonjo Iweala's Signature

Published:





Raymond Azuka, who was prosecuted by EFCC for forging a reference letter purportedly signed by former minister of finance, Okonjo-Iweala, in order to gain employment at the Nigerian Security Printing and Minting, NSPM as Security Assistant 1A, has been sentenced to four years in prison.





Justice M.B. Idris of a Federal Capital Territory, FCT High Court, Nyanya, had, on November 14, 2018, found him guilty of two counts of forgery, which he committed between May 2013 and August 2014.





Justice Idris held that the prosecution proved the counts beyond every reasonable doubt and so sentenced him to four years on each of the counts to run concurrently.

