Court Sentences Labourer To Prison For Stealing Crate Of Eggs

Published:





A Karmo Grade I Area Court, Abuja, Nigeria’s capital, has sentenced a labourer, Abdulahi Danjuma to two months in prison for stealing one roll of sachet cowbell powdered milk, a carton of Vaseline blue seal and one crate of eggs.





Justice Inuwa Maiwada, who presided over the case on Thursday, found Danjuma of no fixed address guilty of housebreaking and theft.





The presiding judge, however, gave the convict an option to pay a fine of N5,000 while warning him to desist from committing a crime. The judge ordered that the milk should be returned to the owner.





Ukagha Ijeoma, the prosecutor, told the court that two traders Isreal Abraham and Mohammed Sani all of NNPC Quarters Life Camp, Abuja, reported the matter at the Life Camp Police Station on December 3.





To Advertise Here - Call; 09055513813





The prosecutor told the court that the convict broke into Sani’s shop and stole a carton of Vaseline blue seal, one roll of Cowbell powder milk, and one crate of egg all valued N5,000.





Ijeoma said the convict was apprehended and handed over to the police immediately. She noted that during police investigation and interrogation, the convict admitted to committing the offence and one roll of powder milk was recovered from him.





The prosecutor said the offence contravened sections 354 and 287 of the Penal Code.





Danjuma pleaded guilty to the charges and begged the court for leniency.





The prosecutor, therefore, urged the court to invoke Section 347 of the Administration of Criminal Justices Act, 2015 on summary trial.

Share This