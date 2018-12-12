Court Remands Man In Prison For Recording Proceedings

Published:





A Federal High Court in Port Harcourt, Rivers state, on Tuesday, remanded a man identified as Barile Normagima, in prison custody for 48 hours following an indecent behaviour during court proceedings.





It was learned that Normagima held his phone high and was recording the court proceedings before he was sighted by the presiding judge.





Justice J. K. Omotosho ordered Normagima to be remanded in prison custody for two days and should return to the court on December 13, 2018, to explain why he should not be prosecuted.





A friend to the accused, who preferred his name hidden, explained to Southern City, that his friend, who stood by his side in court, brought out his phone from his pocket because of the crowd in court.





To Advertise Here - Call; 09055513813





The friend said: “Normagima brought out his phone from his pocket and held it high because of the crowd in court pressing on each other. I don’t think he was recording the court proceedings.





“But when the judge noticed him and cautioned him, instead of apologising to the court, he was busy arguing. This infuriated the judge and he ordered his remand in prison so as to teach him a lesson,” he added.





However, the policemen, who were in court when the Justice Omotosho gave the order, held the man and took him to a cell within the Federal High Court complex.





Normagima was in court to witness a matter bordering on politics, which was slated for hearing on Tuesday.

Share This