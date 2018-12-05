Court Remands Eight Men For ‘Beheading’ Policeman

Published:





High Court in Plateau on Wednesday ordered that eight men accused by the Police of beheading a policemen be remanded.





Abubakar Sani, Abubakar Mohammed, Hussaini Musa, Mohammed Zubairu, Abdulahi Mohammed, Ibrahim Usman, Mohammed Doma and Sadiq Abubakar were charged with culpable homicide of Sgt. Yunana Ishaya.





According to the prosecutor, E.A. Inigbenoise, it was said that the men committed the offence on September 1.





Inigbenoise said the accused persons attacked the Sgt. with an axe around Gordons Hotel, Zaria Road, Farin Gada, Jos North and beheaded him.





He said that charms, which the accused persons believed would make them disappear at will, were found on them at the time of their arrest.





However, the accused persons, pleaded not guilty to the charges.





Trial judge, Justice A.I. Ashoms, ordered that they be remanded and adjourned the matter to December 14 for hearing.

