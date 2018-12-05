Court Frees Nigerian Singer "Small Doctor" Arrested With A Gun

Published:





Nigerian pop star, Small Doctor who was arrested for pointing a gun to a police officer in Oshodi has been released from police custody.





The singer whose concert comes up in few days was released from police yesterday December 4th following his arraignment for unlawful possession of firearms and threatening violence against an officer.





The singer was arraigned earlier on Tuesday at the Ebute Metta Magistrate court along with the other occupants in his car.





According to a Police source, 'Small Doctor was released by the court and allowed to go on condition he must not engage in any act of violence or commit any offense within the next one year. If he does, the court would not spare him'.





Small Doctor's release comes just in time for him to headline his first major concert in Agege on December 9th.

