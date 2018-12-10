Court Adjourns NBA President’s Fraud Case Till Dec. 18

Published:





The Federal High Court in Lagos has adjourned the arraignment of the President of the Nigerian Bar Association, Paul Usoro (SAN), who was charged with an alleged N1.4bn fraud, till December 18, 2018.





CKN News reports that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) last week filed a 10-count charge against Usoro for allegedly converting and laundering N1.4bn in connivance with Governor Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom State.





The arraignment earlier scheduled for Monday before Justice Muslim Hassan could not hold as the NBA President, through his defence team, told the court charge sheet had not been served on him.





Usoro was represented in court on Monday by a former NBA President, Wole Olanipekun (SAN), who led 12 other Senior Advocates of Nigeria.





Olanipekun said his client came to court on his own despite not being served with the charge sheet, adding that he was ready to accept the service of the charge sheet in the courtroom.





However, the prosecuting counsel for the EFCC, Rotimi Oyedepo, said he was not in a position to serve the charge sheet on Usoro, as the charge sheet was with the EFCC investigative office.





While shifting the arraignment till December 18, Justice Hassan directed the EFCC to ensure the service of the charge sheet on Usoro.

