Club Explains Why Yaya Toure's Contract Was Terminated After Three Months

According to reports in Greece, football club Olympiacos has terminated Yaya Toure's contract just three months after he returned to the club from Manchester City.





The 35-year-old Ivorian midfielder who signed for the Superleague club in September, on a free transfer in the summer has only played just five times for the club.





Now it has been reported that the Ivorian star who also played for Barcelona parted ways with the club on Tuesday after reportedly attending training to say goodbye to his teammates.





According to Greek radio station Sport24, Toure leaves after reportedly falling short of the expectations of manager Pedro Martins.





The central midfielder enjoyed a successful career in Europe which saw him win titles with Barcelona and Manchester City. Toure also won the Africa Cup of Nations with the Ivory Coast, and was named African Footballer of the Year four times.

