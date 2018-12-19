CKN News Newspaper Headlines...Wednesday 19th December 2018 Abiola Alaba Peters Published: December 19, 2018 2019: Any vote for Buhari means insecurity, killings, hunger, Dogara tells North East electorates 2019: Abubakar tasks police, others on credible polls Maku still in Nasarawa governorship race -Campaign organisation Court delays boost corruption ' ICAN Gas Plants: Danger looms in petrol stations ' Operators C-River factory to process cocoa in West Africa sub-region for export Nigerian cadets at risk over emergence of tech-driven vessels Access Bank retells African story through music MTN, MUSON hold donors' concert Union Bank named Pitcher Awards 2019 Advertiser of the Year Laundry detergent: Manufacturers intensify bid for market share with new features Customs in Port Harcourt beats revenue target, collects N5.1bn in Nov Customs FOU Zone D, Bauchi intercepts N157m contraband Zone A collects over 90% of Customs revenue ' Zonal Coordinator Why Customs rejected the N153m bribe ' Maritime source Experts offer solution to revamp Nigeria's lackluster brand positioning SIFAX Group rewards 60 staff at long service award Port Council calls for industry collaboration, restructuring Ship Owners harp on professional advice for sector development How Shippers Council became Port Economic Regulator ' Sarumi Banks to jerk up lending rate for corporates in Q1'19 We are positioning Nigeria to maximize benefits from international trade, logistics ' Peterside ONDO: Akeredolu redefining governance, reawakening progress For Saraki, Number 13 = 56 Telco-led mobile money'll help CBN drive efficient cashless economy 'Uduje, Itex boss Transmission tracking: FG commissions $9.08m radio frequency monitoring, control centre Constituency Projects: We've released 50%'SGF Herdsmen killing: Atiku supports Amnesty Int'l report FG facing serious financial challenges ' Akabueze, Budget boss 2019: Nigeria's growing insecurity worrisome ' Abdulsalami Ikhena asks non-indigenes to vote Okowa Delta govt replies critics, says Ijaw communities not neglected Rivers 2019: Kalabari monarchs, stakeholders endorse Tonye Cole S-South PDP leaders resolve to constitute Presidential Campaign Council Anti-party: APC hammer to fall on Okorocha, Okafor, others 'Uzodinma PDP alleges fresh plot to remove Saraki Akeredolu gives Ondo lawmakers 26 brand new vehicles 2019: Gana is our recognised presidential candidate,says SDP ICPC urges electorate, youths to resist vote buying, vote selling Stakeholders in Bayelsa call for efforts to end drug abuse The Leemon Ikpea story 141 unveils new brand identity, now Nitro 121 Budget presentation: NASS ready for Buhari today despite workers' strike Buhari writes Senate, declines assent to NBC Amendment Bill Igbo day of glory imminent 'Ohanaeze Ondo hands 5 civil servants to Police over N200m tax fraud I'm not on any travel ban list, says Ekweremadu Nigerian Army distorted truth about killing of Shi'ites' New York Times I've fulfilled purpose of governance ' Ajimobi Ex-CDS Alex Badeh killed by suspected gunmen Nigeria: Time to re-strategise The VP debate and a system that works Obi, Southeast and 2019 polls Christmas: Lord's song in a strange land The need to fix the economy 2019 polls: INEC raises fears over security Day Imo people in Lagos feted Ararume Wigwe, Chukwudozie's day of glory at UNN Customs tutors Nigerians on how to spot phoney online car auction When authors immortalised late colleague Agbaje replies Tinubu: You must let my people go FG treating Igbo like slaves ' Nwodo MDAs under-perform after N40tr investments ' FG N487.8bn refund to states: Buhari accuses NASS of padding 2019 budget: N'Assembly awaits Buhari Belarus plans investment in Nigerias auto industry New York Times obtains video showing Nigerian soldiers killing Shiites PDP gov: Kashamu, Adebutu disagree as Appeal Court sets aside FHCs order EFCC begins operation cyber storm to tackle Yahoo boys Ex-Chief of Defence Staff, Alex Badeh, murdered N1.4bn fraud: NBA President, Paul Usoro, arraigned, gets N250m bail Buhari pleads with ASUU to end strike, Ngige optimistic Customs impound armoured vehicle worth N324.5m in Imo Communal clash: Bayelsa begs fleeing residents to return home FG has released 50% constituency allowance to lawmakers SGF Bayelsa residents to pay for potable water supply Blame DSS, police if Buhari cant present budget today National Assembly Nine-year-old boy drowns in Kano Projects: Buhari accuses National Assembly of increasing debts payable to states Elections: Obasanjo, Jega caution Nigeria, others about ICT Alleged malpractices: Police file more charges against Adeleke, others Youth empowerment, key to crime eradication South-West youths pledge support for Buhari to end corruption 2019: People with disabilities will get special treatment, says INEC Pay rise for police excites ex-DIG Pay your electricity bill, emir tells subjects Fayemi restates commitment to tertiary institutions Five Ondo civil servants arrested over N200m fraud Buhari declines assent to NBC Amendment Bill Out-of-pocket payment hinders access to health care Ambode UPDATED: Gunmen kill ex-CDS, Alex BadehA call for parliamentary system ASUU strike and the fear for Nigerias future Lafarge to raise N89.2bn in rights issue FG records N2.3tn shortfall from revenue-earning agencies Stock market rebounds as investors gain N74.93bn IATA forecasts $300m loss for Nigeria, African airlines in 2019 Bristow donates classrooms to NIS training school Gains of investing in poultry farming BPE yet to repay N112bn loan incurred on NITEL transaction Investigation Plan ahead this Christmas Dana bags award on passenger facilitation Lagos-Ibadan rail project almost completed FG Foreign reserves gained $1.52bn in four weeks Obianos aide leads Buharis re-election campaign in SEast Nigeria can pay N30,000 minimum wage, says Oshiomhole Let my people go, Agbaje replies Tinubu US committed to violence-free elections in Nigeria Envoy APC dissolves state, LG, ward excos in Ogun, Imo Im more comfortable working with Sanwo-Olu Hamzat Assessing Nigerias human rights situation Bankole promises to prioritise local government autonomy in Ogun Bearish stock market: Any breather from Santa Claus Killings by herdsmen will continue if Buhari is re-elected Atiku
