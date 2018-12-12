CKN News Newspaper Headlines...Wednesday 12th December 2018 Abiola Alaba Peters Published: December 12, 2018 Peace accord: Democracy best but not perfect system ' Buhari Allegation of vote buying: False, misleading ' APC APC will unite members to clinch victory in 2019 elections'Shettima Party Chairmen protest during signing of peace accord, allege deceit Afe Babalola backs restructuring National peace accord: I wasn't invited' ' Atiku Ogun APC: We will resolve all conflicts before elections ' Abiodun Apapa gridlock to ease in 3 months ' Shippers Council Why digital clearing system cannot work in Lagos Ports ' Nwokeoji Alleged freezing of Obi's account: A desperate move by APC to cling to power at all cost ' Group Maersk sets net zero Co2 emission by 2050 Record-low hijackings yet danger persists in Gulf of Guinea, shows latest global piracy report Dakuku tells piracy reporting body to represent Nigeria correctly As smugglers attack CG's operatives at Idiroko SON targets 50% reduction in importation of substandard goods by 2019 Ogun command of Customs rake in N1.1bn in Nov Navy launches exercise 'Amun Bueng' to salvage maritime security threats Why we cannot place NSDP cadets onboard Nigerian vessels 'NIMASA Manufacturers' investments rebound in H1'18 DISCOs require urgent recapitalisation ' TCN EFCC seeks inter-agencies collaboration on $148bn financial fraud Senate to pass anti-piracy bill before end of 2018 Senate, FMoT, stakeholders push for maritime-led economic devt. Navy's support to merchant shipping thwarts 15 piracy attacks ' Stakeholders UBA Academy gets CIBN accreditation for excellence in training, capacity building Ukraine appeals to Int'l Maritime Organization over Russian aggression 2019: Stakeholders advocate multi-agency synergy Your title is well deserved, Tete tells Esiso Heirs Holdings Signs $600m loans with Afrexim Bank Beg him on my behalf, women urges court in divorce suit Reps to ministers: You can't spend public funds without accountability Foreign investment into Nigeria falls by 48% in Q3'18 Over 200 volunteers to monitor campaign promises in South-East PDP accuses EFCC, Presidency of witch-hunt, demands immediate release of Okupe Buhari's refusal to sign Electoral Act threat to nation's existence says ' Wike Buhari to Swiss Govt.: Thank you for returning stolen funds Lagos not under bondage, Adeola replies Agbaje Electoral Act Amendment : How can a president decide to shortchange his own people ' Atiku APC primaries: Ambode, Shettima meet Omisore, Akintola, others in Ibadan Edo Agric Fair: Obaseki urges intensive extension service to expose farmers to new technologies Strike: We reached partial agreement with ASUU 'Ngige 2019: 35 parties, 550 NGOs, market women, students endorse Umahi Trustfund Pensions RSA holders hit 700,000 Lagos not in bondage, Yayi tells Agbaje JPS handles 250 metric tons of General Cargo in 2018 Electoral Act : Buhari, Atiku campaigns fight on Why we honoured Obi 'Pensioners 141 unveils new brand identity, now Nitro 121 Judgment: EDOCSO threatens court action against Edo govt Ground handling services underpriced SAHCO Abacha loot: Buhari thanks Swiss govt for returning $322.5m NEDG, BON restrict presidential debate to Buhari, Atiku, three others Uproar in Senate as Buhari excludes South-South, South-East from EFCC board UPDATED: Indias Modi concedes defeat in key state elections Stop giving Obiano LG funds, group tells Buhari Election meddling: Jonathans book misrepresented facts, says US Atiku, Ezekwesili absent as presidential candidates sign peace pact Senate probes police role in Ondo Assembly crisis Dasukis fresh application stalls his trial-in-absentia ITF trains 225 Ondo civil servants Strike may end on Monday as FG, ASUU reach partial pact Unruly motorists risk three years imprisonment, Lagos warns Ambode tasks civil servants to be innovative EFCC detains Tunde Ayeni, to arraign him for fraud No time frame for troops in North East Army ANAN urges states to adopt intl accounting standards Community seeks Obiano, polices intervention over insecurity No hiding place for criminals Oyetola Electoral Act: Dogara, Gbajabiamila stop debate on Buharis letter Poly lecturers begin nationwide strike today Homeowners: Well distribute more title documents, says Amosun Alaroye appoints two new directors No way to change Brexit deal: Merkel after May visit Texas to execute killer over attack on newlyweds May tours Europe in desperate bid to save Brexit deal NIM demands disclosure of political leaders remuneration FG partners UNITAR, Diageo on road safety Fix Lagos airport runway, air traffic controllers tell FG What it takes to be a successful farmer FAAN engages banks, contractors for airport infrastructure funding How to use a credit card responsibly Becoming a better investor in 2019 Training, tool for manpower development CMD Boss Financial inclusion drives digital payment up 16% in 2018 EFInA Med-View returns to Yola/Maiduguri, increases Lagos/Abuja flights GE Nigeria unveils e-learning portal for entrepreneurs Manufacturing, oil firms boost market performance by N43.82bn Crownrise Finance gets B+ rating SDP rejects Atiku for president, backs Duke APC primaries: Ambode, Shettima meet Omisore, Akintola in Ibadan Amosunll change his mind on my candidature, says APC candidate Buharis opponents out to loot Nigeria again Fayemi 2019 budget: A stitch in time saves nine Customs intercept Indian hemp worth N379.2m Investment inflows into economy dropped by $2.66bn in Q3 NBS Dont distort N145/litre fuel price, PPPRA warns marketers FG working on Lagos-Benin-Warri-Onne coastal rail line Amaechi Ex-Perm Secs demand implementation of harmonised pension
