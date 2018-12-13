CKN News Newspaper Headlines...Thursday 13th December 2018 Abiola Alaba Peters Published: December 13, 2018 Maternal, child mortality expert advocates collaboration Rivers APC crisis: A-Court strikes out APC appeal against its squashed congresses 2019: Atiku, Ezekwesili endorse peace pact, flay Buhari FG plans to increase manufacturing sector exports to $30bn annually by 2025 FG moves to jail power thieves for 7 yrs Minister of Environment (State) resigns, attends FEC valedictory session APC Reps back Buhari on Electoral Bill APC primaries: Ambode seeks compensation for aggrieved members Vote Atiku to get Nigeria working again, Nwaogu tells Nigerians Don't create tension between Yoruba, Igbo in Lagos, Sanwo-Olu warns Agbaje 2019: I have not seen anybody that will defeat old man Buhari ' Rep Kazaure 2019: APC denies plans to destabilize PDP controlled states APC forcing PDP governors Ikedife dies @ 88 Post-OPEC Deal: Oil price stability raises hope for budget benchmark Fighting corruption not an economic policy, says Obi Nasarawa Assembly passes financial autonomy bill Why History should return to school curriculum'Oyetola NIC orders UNIBEN to reinstate retired staff Aregbesola, others reconcile APC factions in A-Ibom Delta monarchs seek Dangote's help in roads rehabilitation APC, PDP Reps clash over unsigned electoral bill NERC wants electricity theft to attract jail term N254m bribe: Absence of Omokore, Bassey stalls arraignment Army holds private burial for 100 soldiers killed by Boko Haram Delta approves completion of Ughelli-Asaba road Fayemis wife seeks more attention to women, child issues Endowment facilities key to building world-class universities Include Lokoja-Okene-Auchi Road in 2019 budget, Reps urge FG NIJ matriculates 229, advises ASUU on alternatives to strike Sale of birth certificates illegal, say Reps National Assembly delaying presentation of N8.7tn budget estimates FG Osun to finance council road projects Buhari, Sultan preach peace at Olu of Warris coronation anniversary Poly lecturers begin strike, partial compliance recorded Senate wants Kaduna airport named after Kyari Stop killing Shiites, Human Rights Watch warns FG Amnesty beneficiaries undergo vocational training EFCC asks Supreme Court to affirm interim forfeiture of Patience Jonathans $8.4m Buharis minister resigns Obiano, Okorocha, Ngige mourn as ex- Ohanaeze President, Ikedife, dies People using Afeniferes name for selfish purposes Durojaiye Five ACJA provisions loved by judges, hated by lawyers SSG urges CSOs to support government Pray for 2019 elections, LASG urges pilgrims Well deal with anyone attacking LASTMA officers, Lagos vows UPDATED: UK parliament upholds vote of confidence in Theresa May APGA, Peoples Trust fault exclusion from presidential debate FIRS generates N5tn, targets N5.3tn by year-end System collapse: TCN to remove non-compliant Gencos from grid 2018 budget: Reps move to block Afam Plc sale as scrap IATA inaugurates platform for airlines to monitor turbulence Udoma projects three per cent economic growth in 2019 Obaseki signs first set of electronic occupancy certificates Stakeholders advocate appropriate taxation in addressing public service deficit Power regulator worries over Discos poor remittance WAPCo empowers 80 youths in Ogun communities SEREDEC plans power plants, gas pipelines in South-East Pay rise: Research workers, others demand N8.32bn arrears Omo-Agege claims Nigeria doing better under Buhari APC, EFCC planning to cripple PDP states Secondus CSCS gets GLEIF accreditation for local operations Investors lose N27.89bn as stock market drops further Its time for Atiku to be President Sanwo-Olu, Agbaje in war of words over Lagos gov poll APC governorship candidate seeks Alakes support in Ogun Ambode, Shettima beg aggrieved APC aspirants to embrace peace Ekere, NDDC boss, wants politicians to allow democracy thrive Osinbajo not buying votes with TraderMoni, say APC Reps Buharis minister vows to work against Oyo APC candidate
