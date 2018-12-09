CKN News Newspaper Headlines...Sunday 9th December 2018 Abiola Alaba Peters Published: December 09, 2018 TAKUTAHA: A mini-Arafat in Kano 2019 General Elections in Jeopardy as card reader loses out to Presidency Killings in Ogoni: Our elites now internally displaced in their homeland ' Retired military officers Border Killings : Group Seeks Taraba, Benue Governors Intervention 2019 Campaign Trail: The issues Kashamu is unknown to us' PDP Why Atiku will win in South-West ' Group Akeredolu woos N-Power beneficiaries for Buhari's re-election Nothing Special About Atiku Visiting US ' Onuesoke Tunji-ojo Laments 'Deficient Representation' Suffered By Akoko It is impossible to get required nation building, good governance in absence of security ' Shekarau PDP condemns alleged freezing of Obi's accounts Obaseki assures master bakers of support to boost growth, job creation NNPC says it has 2.6bn litres of petrol in stock How we increased Ondo IGR from N10bn to N18bn in one year ' GOVT The Buhari /Osinbajo chemistry and the opposition scorn What would Anenih have penned for Yar'Adua, Danjuma Presidential Amnesty Programme: A future assured BEDC and the challenges of power supply How to recruit good leaders for Nigeria, by Yakubu, INEC Chairman Corruption ' is it a moral issue or a structural one One day won't win the fight against corruption in Nigeria ' SERAP Ibenegbu: I regret not playing in Europe Massari's silent revolution in cycling AFCON 2019: Congo Brazzaville wants to host Emery praises hungry Arsenal, Torreira BREAKING: Chelsea ends Man city's premier league unbeaten Run Golden Tulip Tennis : Rex Azere tames player 25 yrs his junior If your husband cheats on you, give him blow job ' Abiodun Olatunji Star actor, Dakore Egbuson-Akande, MTN Nigeria excite Ikoyi residents Missionary style of sex is a thing of the past ' Mide Martins OAP Honeypot says goodbye to Max FM South African-based record label IBang Music unveils it's first act, Nigerian Singer Chibichan Looking for Love Naija' hits TV screens Davido's 'Fall' overtakes Yemi Alade's 'Johnny' as most viewed Nigerian video on YouTube Daddy Showkey, Alex Ekubo, others turn brand ambassadors Davido, Tiwa Savage, Yemi Alade, others to perform at Born in Africa Festival How to achieve divine speed, by Pastor Apantaku NCC determined to protect consumers 2019: Northern leaders disagree over Buhari's re-election We won't be used as cannon folders for politicians in 2019 ' Urhobo Youths Leadership, health, workplace safety in focus as TNL hosts retreat in Ibadan Why Nigeria needs Obi now ' ABC Nwosu Father Mbaka escapes assassination US DoD assures NAF of timely delivery of A-29 Super Tucano aircraft Delta community youths seek early completion of electricity project Aggrieved House Owners In Igbogbo-Baiyeku Seek Compensation Alleged money laundering: NBA kicks against prosecution of Usoro N800b subsidy arrears: Fuel scarcity looms as oil marketers deny agreement with FG Aisha Buhari in Borno, commissions projects Pulpit politics: Religious leaders under fire Why I had nude photo shoot to mark 40th birthday ' Wuragold, actress 2019: I have formidable structure to win presidential election ' Moghalu Mbaka apologises to Obi, as followers allege assassination plot against him Obi, ex-Anambra governor bank accounts frozen Malnutrition claims 30 lives in Nasarawa 1 dead, 25 houses razed as C'River, Ebonyi communities clash Researchers find cancer breakthrough Super Falcons in tough draw Chelsea hands City first season's defeat in pulsating Premiership game Trump's chief of staff John Kelly to leave White House job Airlines suspend flights to Warri, Gombe airports as FAAN withdraws services Wike withdraws threat to quit as PDP SSouth coordinator Police patrol River Niger bridge to avert bombing Tanker driver stabs Rivers mortuary owner to death Buhari, Jonathan, others eulogise Dicksons mum at burial Police sanction 28 officers Adoration ministry alleges plot to assassinate Mbaka Forget the past, vote Buhari, Sanwo-Olu Ambode Prevent recurrence of yellow fever Cleric seeks slash in agric interest rate I wont campaign for Atiku, others Obasanjo Ondo aspirant sues APC, INEC I didnt reach compromise with Fayemi Aggrieved aspirant PDP works on CUPPs candidates to back Atiku, Duke disagrees Kashamu attacks Secondus over Ogun PDP gov ticket APC in dilemma over Amosun, Okorocha FAAN withdraws services to MMA2, Kebbi, Gombe airports Emulate Nuhu Ribadu, Buhari tells Nigerians Imoll spend N500m on cultural festival, says Okorocha NYSC gets first Major General Group accuses Imo REC of supporting gov candidate Foundation treats 600 cancer patients, screens 30,000 others Embrace education, Bauchi monarch urges Nigerians Ajimobi mourns as Iyalode of Ibadanland dies at 93 Secure Nigerias future through quality education Ibidapo-Obe US assures Nigeria of 12 fighter jets delivery in 2021 Dons slam FG for creating new varsities Lagosll create conducive environment for businesses Ambode Combating fake news and false information online JAC, Rosabon in vehicle finance deal Phone import falls as govt spending drops Hyundai free service camp IAEA assesses Nigerias nuclear regulatory performance, others Electoral Act: NAssembly plans to override Buhari this week, APC senators kick PDP condemns freezing of Obis accounts EFCC invites Atikus spokesman over N100m Dasuki fund Immigration recovers 700 voter cards from foreigners Well pay oil marketers N236bn on Friday FG NANS flays OAU, CONUA for opposing ASUU strike Nigerias external reserves on recovery path CBN Lagos-Ibadan rail: Chinese firm worries over robbery, theft Consumers are becoming very choosy MD, Guinness Independent marketers lament inadequate fuel supply Corolla, Creta, GA3 make 2018 Nigerias car list AIB concludes probe into Sao Tome air crash Leveraging private sector funding for infrastructure Nigerian firm, WAPCO, to supply gas to Togo Bayelsa wants full benefits of oil, gas deals $1.6bn power investments raise transmission capacity to 8,000MW ITF trainees make N100m monthly from palm oil sale
