CKN News Newspaper Headlines...Sunday 16th December 2018 Abiola Alaba Peters Published: December 16, 2018 Whatever you put in Atiku's hand prospers ' Dogara boasts PDP TO PRESIDENT: Nigerians don't deserve more Suffering 2019: Delta Ohaneaze vows to deliver Okowa, appeals for inclusion in PDP campaign team Ekere promises to domesticate FG social intervention programmes in Akwa Ibom Ekiti College of Agric takes off in 2019 ' Fayemi Igunuko endorses Salis, Lagos AD gov candidate CAMPAIGN TRAIL: THE GAME CHANGERS Ikpeazu: Our strategy to create over 600,000 jobs in Abia State Nigeria's 2019 poll 'critical test' for Africa ' U.S #Debate2019: PDP hails Obi's performance at presidential debate Who Looks Out for People Living with Disabilities Nigeria's Dire Medical Care Challenges: The Need for Corporate Intervention EFCC yet to apply to AGF for Diezanis extradition Fayemis ex-aide dies of cardiac arrest Army lifts ban on UNICEFs activities in North-East Taraba plans mini dams to boost power Kano seeks interventions for three-million out-of-school children Stakeholders, FG in final consultation on AfCFTA agreement Group pledges support for Sanwo-Olu PDP working on political solution to Ogun gov candidate crisis Igbo youths plan to adopt presidential candidate January Metele: Presidency, Atiku clash over Buharis absence at soldiers burial NHIS crisis: Four weeks after deadline, panels report not ready Commuters groan as gridlock worsens on Lagos-Ibadan Expressway Buhari group accuses Obi of cooking up figures 37 SDP chairs fault Dukes sacking, reject Gana Political prostitutes, robbers deny Nigeria vibrant Senate presidency Tinubu NASS workers begin strike Monday, threaten budget presentation Pinnicks low-key birthday celebration Yeside Laguda creating her identity EFCC yet to apply to AGF for Diezanis extradition Fayemis ex-aide dies of cardiac arrest Army lifts ban on UNICEFs activities in North-East Taraba plans mini dams to boost power Kano seeks interventions for three-million out-of-school children Stakeholders, FG in final consultation on AfCFTA agreement Group pledges support for Sanwo-Olu PDP working on political solution to Ogun gov candidate crisis Igbo youths plan to adopt presidential candidate January Metele: Presidency, Atiku clash over Buharis absence at soldiers burial NHIS crisis: Four weeks after deadline, panels report not ready Commuters groan as gridlock worsens on Lagos-Ibadan Expressway Buhari group accuses Obi of cooking up figures 37 SDP chairs fault Dukes sacking, reject Gana Political prostitutes, robbers deny Nigeria vibrant Senate presidency Tinubu NASS workers begin strike Monday, threaten budget presentation Pinnicks low-key birthday celebration Yeside Laguda creating her identity I gained weight, lost my voice to act as Sola Sobowale Toni Tones I paid for extra oxygen, yet my brother died of lack of oxygen Sister of 400L FUNAAB student Insurance is the bedrock of every economy Tope Smart, GMD NEM Dad was disappointed ethnicity, religion have divided Nigeria Okoyas son Should couples discuss marital problems with their parents Lanre Da Silvas confession Essential vehicle maintenance tips for all seasons I prayed to have twins and God answered me Rykardo Agbo I gained weight, lost my voice to act as Sola Sobowale Toni Tones I paid for extra oxygen, yet my brother died of lack of oxygen Sister of 400L FUNAAB student Insurance is the bedrock of every economy Tope Smart, GMD NEM Dad was disappointed ethnicity, religion have divided Nigeria Okoyas son Should couples discuss marital problems with their parents Lanre Da Silvas confession Christians! Flee out of Babylon and from its idolatrous festivities! Osun: Agenda for Oyetola 9th Mile as Subtle Referendum on Enugu's Governorship Happy BDPM: A dozen reasons for President Buhari's re-eelection Custom officers impounds rice bought in local market Electoral Bill: Buhari's Betrayal Edo State slams technical officials over bad officiating Buhari to grace NSF closing ceremony I'm single, no boyfriend ' Ghanaian J. Jorm Sultry birthday pictures of actress, Christabel Egbenya lights up social media Blockbuster movies to show on StarTimes during festive season Tattoos make dark girls look dirty ' Amanda Ebeye Nigerian rapper, Mercy Isoyip flaunts beach body MTN, MUSON cap off 2018 in arts with 'Donors Concert Why I'm passionate about plus size women's health, comfort, beauty ' CEO, GF Fitness Meet David Julius 'Arinzaay' CEO OG Entertainment PDP cannot ask INEC Chairmen, IGP to resign BREXIT Brings Out The Worst In The British As Imo goes to the polls Nigeria requires a second peace accord On the re-electability of President Buhari (6) THE BLESSING OF TROUBLE A catalogue of failures: Read and despair Be hopeful this season Time Out TO Relax! Tainted Childhood Essential vehicle maintenance tips for all seasons I prayed to have twins and God answered me Rykardo Agbo Nigeria gained 1.89 million new Internet users in Nov Indigenous players decry poor presence in shipping industry Theres no need to streamline our functions DPR NCC forms alliance against phone counterfeiting PENGASSAN wants PIB passed Shell spends N41bn on social investment in Niger Delta States will soon access World Banks $750m loan FG Leveraging information management systems We are tired of our colleagues dying of poor medical services at FMC Student BEDC, TCN collaborate to end blackout in Benin NPA MD urges terminal operators, others to eradicate port congestion Again, FG, ASUU meet Monday to end strike Atiku pledges to revisit Jonathans confab report Theres no need to streamline our functions DPR BEDC, TCN collaborate to end blackout in Benin PENGASSAN wants PIB passed Shell spends N41bn on social investment in Niger Delta Buhari, his re-election and fight against terrorism 16 members cannot impeach me as speaker Oloyeloogun Pupils on exchange programme protest in Ilorin Making loans more accessible to small borrowers Businesses with integrity, operational readiness will attract capital Adegbite AfDB funds $410m power transmission expansion projects Categories: Newsheadlines Share This
0 comments: