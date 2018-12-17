CKN News Newspaper Headlines...Monday 17th December 2018 Abiola Alaba Peters Published: December 17, 2018 Students stand by Buhari at 76 Buhari has changed the negative narrative about Nigeria -Gov. Lalong Buhari will hand over to an Igbo president in 2023- Mustapha NDIC joins Islamic Financial Services Board CBN to sustain aggressive liquidity mop-up as DMO auctions N60bn bonds Primary issues market rebounds by 44.2% to N1.6trn FMBN processes N12.4b NHF refunds,registers 224,752 in 2018 Breaking: Access Bank acquires Diamond Bank Winners emerge in 2018 NSE CEO awards PenCom targets 275% rise in pension enrolment by 2024 Allianz 2018 Safety & Shipping Review unveils fresh challenges for global insurers Sterling Bank powers West Africa's largest food festival AIO 46th conference attracts insurers from 45 countries How govt policy undermines MfBs, financial inclusion ' MD Shongom MfB Police salary increment and service delivery Melete tragedy and the loopholes Siasia urges NFF, LMC to save Nigerian league 2019 AFCON: South Africa or Egypt' CAF set to decide CAF Champions League: Gor Mahia gorge Lobi Stars Liverpool back on top as Shaqiri sinks United, Arsenal's unbeaten run ends Will Mourinho leave' I think it will happen ' Neville National Sports Festival: Obaseki visits Edo contingent, as sports fiesta ends in Abuja Davido institutes talent hunt show for upcoming Rivers artistes Afe Babalola: A 'Peace Time Hero Edo youths battle for N3.5m cash prize at Edo Hackathon SSANU commences 3-day nationwide protest today 2019: Delta group drums support for Atiku IPP failure: Power outage lingers at Alausa Secretariat 2019: Mimiko'll lose senatorial poll ' Ondo PDP chairman Fulani vows to end clashes with Ekiti farmers Looted funds: Ex-Lagos deputy gov advocates truth, recovery commission S-South PDP leaders resolve to constitute Presidential Campaign Council 2019: Commercial drivers declare support for Ayade Stakeholders in Bayelsa call for efforts to end drug abuse Alleged N2.5bn fraud: Court orders ICPC to unfreeze firm's accoun We're not aware of plans to substitute candidates in Rivers 'INEC Atiku asks Buhari to resign over alleged 'economy in bad shape' comment Focus on your campaigns, not ours, APC tells PDP 2019: Buhari not interested in election- PDP INEC drags EFCC, ICPC into 2019 polls Cabal behind ghost workers in LG system 'Abia govt 2019: Buhari's veto on Electoral Act bad signal for electoral process ' TMG Stop blaming others for your woes, Fayemi's aide tells Fayose Lagos 2019: You're fake, unprepared, PDP tells Sanwo-Olu Ohanaeze, ECA condemn FG's release of N5bn to Kaduna for ranches Buhari'll hand over to Igbo in 2023 'Mustapha Buhari at 76: Why we love this President NUPENG strike: Buhari, Senate c'ttee meet to avert fuel scarcity Rivers 2019: Kalabari monarchs, stakeholders endorse Tonye Cole SSANU begins 3-day warning strike 2019: Youths, apathy and spurious arguments Achieving steady power supply through renewable energy Nwankwo and 2019 House of Reps poll Obi, Igbos and the wisdom of the West PMB at 76: Time for stock taking Posting of treasury officers to MDAs Pomp, as Igbo community celebrates cultural day in Lagos Twist in Ogun APC crisis as lawyer goes to court over Abiodun's academic record Stop discriminating against Igbo, Nwodo warns Enugu bizman gives free vocational training to 500 youths We'll generate highest revenue for Federal Government ' Ali, Customs CG Inflation notches up to 11.28% in November, says NBS AfDB approves $7.24bn for 2019 borrowing programme Obasanjo knocks FG The Sun Man of the Year award most inspiring ' El-Rufai Polls'll determine Nigeria's fate ' Clark FG set to crack down on illegal use of frequency Real estate can create additional source of income Oladipupo Yuletide: Stock market sell-off worsens Failed MFBs: NDIC begins payment of depositors Stop demolition of Badia, group tells LASG Zenith Bank promotes social activities Buhari creating wealth through infrastructural renewal Fashola Insurance industrys gross premium hits N315bn in Q3 Shehuri, other stakeholders set for world of asphalt 2019 Developer partners firms on real estate trust consortium Don laments wrong use of land in Nigeria Pizza Hut to open three outlets in Nigeria Empty houses developers didnt consider market needs ESVARBON WiSolar unveils power solutions for homes, businesses Stakeholders berate FG over unpaid claims of deceased workers Lack of investment in mapping hindering Nigeria growth Experts Mortgage transactions on the increase, says Trustbond Resign since you cant fix economy, Atiku tells Buhari Boycott Buharis budget presentation, CUPP, PDP tell lawmakers Weve dealt mortal damage to Boko Haram Military N13.4m ransom lands kidnap gang member in police net in Niger N800bn subsidy debt: Senate committee meets Buhari, blames payment delay on bureaucracy Katsina villagers confront cattle rustlers, lynch three Truck loaded with cows kills three, injures 24 persons in Kebbi Niger motorcyclist held for abducting three-year-old SSANU declares three-day nationwide protest Ex-Niger governor, Aliyu, says Atiku will defeat Buhari Fashola accuses opposition members of dividing Nigeria Five LASSAA officials detained for destroying my billboards Agbaje Access close to acquiring Diamond Bank Non-oil exporters still neglecting opportunities offered by AGOA NACC Top 10 most lucrative businesses in Nigeria Ways to prevent your bank account from hackers Govt records N3tn revenue shortfall in nine months Policies: NAICOM threatened with legal actions How have you fared in 2018 Running a taxi business successfully Contributors to National Housing Fund increase by 224,752 Unity Bank, NACCIMA introduce co-branded debit card for business Maku condemns attack on journalists in Nasarawa Killing the poor and desperate with Shylock rates Varsity threatens to drag erring contractors to EFCC Ogun designs policy to tackle illiteracy Ex-militants write Buhari on Zabazaba Deepwater project Oyo presents C of O Electoral Act: TMG slams Buhari APC, PDP, SDP disagree over Ajimobis successor Air Force partners UI on weapons, ICT Delayed campaigns: Buhari plotting to rig polls, says 