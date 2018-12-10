CKN News Newspaper Headlines...Monday 10th December 2018 Abiola Alaba Peters Published: December 10, 2018 Edo approves more roads for reconstruction Timi Frank says freezing of Obi's accounts wicked, desperate Federal might can't stop our victory in Kwara, others 'Saraki Buhari's veto on electoral bill: APC senators vow to block PDP's override You're APC's Agent, Impostor, PDP Tells Buruji Electoral Act Amendment : Atiku, Adeniran, Ozekhome, fault Buhari Nigeria on productive voyage ' Buhari How PDP will lose 2019 General Elections ' APC 2019: I am not neutral, Obasanjo faults report APC inaugurates independent street coordinators for Sanwo-Olu Electoral bill: Reps vow to veto Buhari NNPC counters DAPPMAN's strike with 52-day fuel stock Edo to model oil palm sector after sugar industry, says Obaseki CCNN/BUA merger: Shareholders to get higher dividend ' Mikail N100bn Sukuk: BPE set to enhance retail investors' participation Political standoffs will not affect policy continuity in Nigeria ' CEO Rand Merchant Bank Insurers should take awareness on benefits of micro insurance to SMEs MfB stakeholders harp on digitization to deepen financial inclusion SPDC: Esau's hand and Jacob's Voice Revisiting the rot in Nigeria's public varsities Recipe for effective prayer ' Talk less, believe more ' Reno China summons US ambassador over Huawei arrest Five things we learned in the Premier League The oppressive folly of fuel subsidy UNILAG: You're acting like a tyrant, lecturers tell Babalakin NANS lauds Buhari for assenting to NOUN amendment Act Woman freed in Imo, weeks after failure to pay hospital bill Don't use my pictures for key holders, Adeboye warns impersonators All traffic offenders'll be prosecuted ' AMBODE N800bn subsidy debts: DAPPMA insists on strike to stop fuel loading Enugu nice, calm, peaceful, says Don Moen Man catches wife with female lover, beats her to stupor Why Ohanaeze must stay away from politics, by Okorocha Imo oil communities demand end to suffering Runsewe commends organizers of 3rd Abuja Annual Trade Oyetola tasks Osun indigenes on payment of tax Delta APC crisis: Ogodo, Erue factions to be fused ' Emerhor How APGA'll reshape Nigeria 'Gbor, Obiano, Oye My heart bleeds for Igbo nation ' Okorocha True story of Metele attacks, by surviving soldier Allow Chevron IRDC to operate, group appeals to Rita Lori-Ogbebor Weak demand undermine industrial, consumer goods sector Fasehun to be buried Jan 10 ' FAMILY Electoral Bill: Adeola kicks against overriding President's veto Zenith Bank unveils POS collection without payment cards ACGS: Banks reduce lending to farmers by 19% No audit report, no budget defence, NASS tells NDDC Nigeria's infrastructure deficit to hit $878bn by 2040 ' SEC Activists to Buhari: Don't Let EFCC Set Zamfara on Fire Why Commonwealth can't do without Nigeria ' Lord Marland, CWEIC boss Withdrawal of $1.05bn from NLNG dividend account legal ' NNPC Ask The Boss: Political awareness has grown Okigwe South: When the big masquerade steps into the ring Duty and sensitivity Global anti-corruption laurel for Ribadu Rapists on the loose: Time for caution and action ASUU: FG's suffocative arm-twisting tactic Before Super Falcons become a spent force Evaluating aviation's modest successes INEC, security agencies and 2019 election Multiple taxation triggers protests in Anambra Ortom not prepared for leadership responsibility ' Jime Only sick person'll vote for PDP ' Ogah Osun: APC, SDP collaboration still intact ' Basiru Lagosians' anger with APC'll show next year ' Rhodes-Vivour Hoopers emerge FIBA Africa Zone 3 Champions WBC orders Wilder, Tyson Fury rematch Falcons' World Cup group's tough -Akide Crystal Palace wants N5.5b Moses AfCFTA: Dismantling intra-Africa trade barriers for sustainable growth NAMA begins upgrade of navigational aids in 24 airports Microfinance banks charging outrageous interest rates on loans CBN Things to know before starting a logistics company Sekibo advocates legislation to boost funding for creative industry Ogun gives N72m grant to CDAs Bank directors seek CIBNs support in promoting professionalism CIFM plans increase in insurance professionals Reverse deductions, pay pension arrears, ARFESPON tells FG Ajanlekoko bags ICEC distinguished international fellowship award 2019: Obasanjo hits Buhari again, denies being neutral Northern elders decry indecision on minimum wage I wont resign because of EFCCs charges NBA President 2019: Danjumas forum meets today on consensus candidate Defending your rights is not hate speech, says Oyedepo SERAP sues Buhari for failing to order Gandujes probe Unsigned electoral bill: INEC, political parties meet this week Boko Haram kills two soldiers in Saturday attack Freezing of Obis accounts wicked Buhari asks African youths to lead fight against corruption NGO honours Aboderin with posthumous humanitarian award Politics of global warming CPC, save us from Multichoice/GOtv Oyo refuse collection challenge Obi: Mbaka needs retraining, group tells Pope Police should be the first to fight corruption Only internal security agents can defeat insurgency Okereke Petroleum product depot owners shut down operations Ekiti lifts embargo on Ecobank, GTbank, Zenith Bank Appeal Court nullifies jail sentence on Shell MD, others Costly smartphones, low investment frustrate Nigerias 4G drive Duck farming: The poultry of the future Housing corporations can help reduce accommodation problems Experts Electricity consumers complaints rose to 153,227 in Q2 In three quarters, economy gained $101m from IT start-ups NITDA Contribute more to national development, Okunnu tells quantity surveyors Leveraging infrastructural lapses to create wealth Block makers laud Dangote on new cement Architects, firm endorse locally-manufactured building materials How to protect your bank cards from fraud Akpabio insists APC will win in Akwa Ibom Presidential candidates back Buhari on unsigned electoral law House of Assembly Speakers accuse courts of frustrating probes 2019: Let the political war begin Why we have not adopted any presidential candidate YCE Dont be afraid of federal might, Saraki tells Kwarans Fasanmi is Tinubus stooge, says Okurounmu Buhari, Nigerias most credible leader ADC candidate promises not to abandon Amosuns projects Electoral Acts: UPN backs Buhari
