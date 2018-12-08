CKN News Newspaper Headline...Saturday 8th December 2018 Abiola Alaba Peters Published: December 08, 2018 Alleged fraud: Resident doctors drag UNTH management to EFCC, ICPC Navy arrests 19 suspects, seizes 834 bags of smuggled rice Governorship: Imo Speaker emerges as Nwosus running mate Winning our wives trust tougher than risking deathTrailer, tanker drivers UNILAG medical students reject electricity fee, decry poor hostel facilities Ribadu bags global anti-corruption award UAC announces CEOs retirement NIGERIAS OUT-OF-SCHOOL CHILDREN NOW TARGET OF TRAFFICKERS, SURVIVE AS HAWKERS, BEGGARS My mum beat me so much I thought she adopted me Mc Lively Prisoners have right to vote, Appeal Court rules Imo APC backs Oshiomhole on governorship candidate Im dying, I need N8.5m for surgery, skin cancer patient cries out Obasanjo: Stop insulting Nigerian leaders, Secondus warns Oshiomhole Eight die in Niger communal clash FEC okays N8.73tn 2019 budget estimates Nigerian firm, WAPCo to supply gas to Togo FG reopens Ijora/Apapa Bridge five months after Okomu oil to explore ways to cushion profit flight shock Firm unveils marketplace for cars XEROX boss, others inducted as IOD fellows Buhari, Ikpeazu witness signing of MoU on Enyimba Economic City Satanic Christmas decoration erected in front of building NASS, PDP, SANs kick as Buhari declines assent to electoral bill again Boko Haram attacks UNICEF clinic, others Police await autopsy on woman killed, buried in shallow grave by lover My wedding Night With Sola Fosudo Man has sex with pregnant goat ASUU strike: Anambra varsity lecturer disguises as Spiderman to teach students Revenue sharing: Bayelsa advocates more money for states than FG Before Stardom With Tosin Olaniyan Eavesdropper Imo community protests neglect by oil companies Consult Nigerians during budget preparation, group urges govt Firm announces $50,000 African innovation challenge I got into media by accident Eugenia Abu Things that can pose a challenge to couples sex lives (III) The best time to get pregnant (II) Why I didnt resign when president reinstated Usman as NHIS boss Adewole Impeachment: Lawmakers and the culture of brazen impunity My success surprises people who knew I was a rascal as a child Brig. Gen. Ayeni (Retd.) Bullies almost made me drop out of school Cobhams Asuquo Clean your living room in 10 minutes or less US seeks more support for persons with disabilities Japan enacts controversial law to accept foreign workers Huawei executive faces fraud charges in US Congolese army colonel arrested over UN experts killing US takes aim at UN migration pact ahead of conference Foreigners put on alert over French fuel protests NNPC, NPA, others can fund HIV treatment instead of seeking foreign donors, says Aisha Political endorsement: Mbaka dares Catholic Church PDP: Atiku, Saraki, Dogara, 7 govs hold talks with Wike ahead of South South campaign Ribadu bags global anti-corruption award I've been a fashion enthusiast for years 'Jane Michael, Creative Director, JaneMichael INAC Expo 2018: Panorama of a Newfangled exposition Ex-Generals' plot against Buhari is treason ' Moh'd Lawal 2019: Gang-up against Buhari is criminal ' Keyamo Allegation of gang-up from a drowning govt ' Atiku Campaign Organization 2019: PDP's time up in Akwa Ibom ' Eyiboh Igbo man'll surely be president after Buhari ' Apugo BREAKING: Several electronic shops on Ahmadu Bello Way, Kaduna on fire Re: Why I killed my mum and had sex with her corpse Deadly Secret Exposed Impunity! I'm not a lesbian but I enjoy their gifts ' Chilly B, actress President Buhari pushing Nigeria to the brink ' PDP Laurels for Ibrahim Magu, Titi Abubakar, Charles Inojie, others 2019: We are dissatisfied with INEC's preparation ' Afenifere Aero Launches Training School Emotions as Odinakachukwu Nwoye emerges Best Graduating Student Offa Robbery: Stolen money, guns not accounted for Nigeria, other African countries most expensive places for airline business ' IATA APC pledges inclusive govt in Ebonyi Petrol tanker crushes newly wedded man to death in Ondo FG, Abia sign deal for Enyimba Economic City Court adjourns Innoson's CEO case to Jan. 29, 2019 N'Delta leaders draw battle line in Uyo APC has shown strong disrespect to our sensibilities ' Gen. Agbogbun (rtd) There'll be no cabal in my govt. ' Atiku BUHARI VS ATIKU: Osuntokun, Keyamo in war of words APC to sanction Amosun, Okorocha waits for go-ahead from Buhari INEC dubs 2019 party primaries Nigeria's most acrimonious Ekere's agenda is to cause confusion to postpone election ' Udoh Signing amended Electoral Act for 2019 elections will create uncertainty, crisis ' Buhari Interswitch mentors young Nigerians to solve Africa's challenges Funding: As public universities collapse Mandzukic scores as Juventus beat Inter to go 11 points clear Obaseki charges contingent to restore Edo's glory as sports festival begins Didier drogba my deadliest african opponent Falcons can't achieve much without adequate preparations ' Falode 2019 AFCON: Confusion over next host nation Man Utd want Pochettino to replace Mourinho Falcons know World Cup opponents today Fun at Golden Tulip tennis as Arinze tries to live up to his name Ilaji Soccer Academy players receive accolades after Ghana tour Onazi declares self fit for Saturday's action Falcons' camp opens in Jan I don't know how to beat Guardiola ' Sarri Blow for Man City: Aguero out of Chelsea clash Wembley 'best place' for football, says Spurs boss Pochettino Carvajal becomes first woman to referee professional men's match in Chile Jose Mourinho 'very happy' at Man United, says agent Jorge Mendes Neo Phlames out with 'Sharp Shooter Denola Grey, Juliet Ibrahim, others for West Africa Fashion Week Kevin Hart quits 2019 Oscars host job after 'insensitive' tweets resurface Of Jubril and a US visa First impressions of Australia First Nigerian professional footballer The G20 and global warming confusions Women, help thyselves Pencil Art by Anthony Trans-fatty acids, major culprit in heart-related deaths in Nigeria ' NMA Don't crucify Mbaka, pray for him, Peter Obi begs Nigerians Mbaka vs Peter Obi: God laughs from His throne, Catholic priest reacts
