CKN Foundation Empowers 10 Widows In Lagos (See Pictures)

The 4th edition of the CKN Annual Widow's Foundation Empowerment Programme was held in Lagos yesterday .





Ten women were given cash donations to assist their families.





Among them is a 28 years old lady whose husband died recently leaving her to cater for a set of two twins (four children) .





This brings to a total of 45 widows empowered by the Foundation since inception according to the CEO of CKN Widows Foundation Chris Kehinde Nwandu





Chris Kehinde Nwandu ,the President of Guild Of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria is the Coordinator of the FRSC Celebrity Marshals and Ambassador Of ActionAid Nigeria, Sheroes Ambassador and UN Ambassador for Peace among others

