Chief Of Army Staff Visits Troops At Operations LAFIYA DOLE

As part of his continuous efforts to personally engage and interact with commanders and troops on operational activities of Operation LAFIYA DOLE, the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General TY Buratai, on Thursday, 20th December 2018, visited 27 Task Force Brigade and troops and the Nigerian Army Special Forces School, Buni Yadi, where the 2,000 Mobile Policemen were undergoing training.



The COAS who was accompanied by Principal Staff Officers and Directors was conducted round the school and later briefed by the Commandant of the school, Brigadier General CA Apere.



Present throughout the visit also were the Commander 27 Task Force Brigade, Brigadier General AO Oyelade, Brigadier General AS Ishaq, He is the Nigeria Police Co-ordinator Operation LAFIYA DOLE and Supritendant Nicholas Tawani, amongst other military and police officers.



