CBN Adds Fertiliser To List Of 41 Items Not Eligible For FOREX

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has added one more item to the 41 items not eligible for foreign exchange (forex).





In a statement released by its director, trade and exchange department, Ahmed Umar today December 10th, the apex bank said it added fertiliser to the list because it can no longer allocate forex for its importation into Nigeria.





The the bank said the list of the 42 items became effective from December 7th this year. The bank however assured all authorised dealers and the general public that all outstanding form M requests made for fertiliser before December 7 will be honoured by the bank.





See the full list of items no longer eligible for FOREX





THE 42 ITEMS ARE:

Rice





Cement





Margarine





Palm kernel/Palm oil products/vegetables oils





Meat and processed meat productsVegetables and processed vegetable products





Poultry chicken, eggs, turkey





Private airplanes/jets





Indian incense





Tinned fish in sauce(Geisha)/sardines





Cold rolled steel sheets





Galvanized steel sheets





Roofing sheets





Wheelbarrows





Head pans





Metal boxes and containers





Enamelware





Steel drums





Steel pipes





Wire rods(deformed and not deformed)





Iron rods and reinforcing bard





Wire mesh





Steel nails





Security and razor wine





Wood particle boards and panels





Wood Fibre Boards and Panels





Plywood boards and panels





Wooden doors





Toothpicks





Glass and Glassware





Kitchen utensils





Tableware





Tiles-vitrified and ceramic





Textiles





Woven fabrics





Clothes





Plastic and rubber products, polypropylene granules, cellophane wrappers





Soap and cosmetics





Tomatoes/tomato pastes





Eurobond/foreign currency bond/ share purchases





Fertiliser

