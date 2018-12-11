CBN Adds Fertiliser To List Of 41 Items Not Eligible For FOREX

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has added one more item to the 41 items not eligible for foreign exchange (forex).
In a statement released by its director, trade and exchange department, Ahmed Umar today December 10th, the apex bank said it added fertiliser to the list because it can no longer allocate forex for its importation into Nigeria.
The the bank said the list of the 42 items became effective from December 7th this year. The bank however assured all authorised dealers and the general public that all outstanding form M requests made for fertiliser before December 7 will be honoured by the bank.
See the full list of items no longer eligible for FOREX
THE 42 ITEMS ARE:
Rice
Cement
Margarine
Palm kernel/Palm oil products/vegetables oils
Meat and processed meat productsVegetables and processed vegetable products
Poultry chicken, eggs, turkey
Private airplanes/jets
Indian incense
Tinned fish in sauce(Geisha)/sardines
Cold rolled steel sheets
Galvanized steel sheets
Roofing sheets
Wheelbarrows
Head pans
Metal boxes and containers
Enamelware
Steel drums
Steel pipes
Wire rods(deformed and not deformed)
Iron rods and reinforcing bard
Wire mesh
Steel nails
Security and razor wine
Wood particle boards and panels
Wood Fibre Boards and Panels
Plywood boards and panels
Wooden doors
Toothpicks
Glass and Glassware
Kitchen utensils
Tableware
Tiles-vitrified and ceramic
Textiles
Woven fabrics
Clothes
Plastic and rubber products, polypropylene granules, cellophane wrappers
Soap and cosmetics
Tomatoes/tomato pastes
Eurobond/foreign currency bond/ share purchases
Fertiliser
