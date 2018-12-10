Catholic Bishop Dismisses Fr. Mbaka’s Apology To Peter Obi

Published:





The Catholic Bishop of Enugu, Most Rev. Callistus Onaga has dismissed the recent apology by Fr. Ejike Mbaka after he embarrassed former Governor Peter Obi during a church bazaar sales.





Speaking during the weekend at a diaconate ordination mass celebrated at the Holy Ghost Cathedral, Enugu, the Bishop said the apology by Mbaka was no apology but apologetics that did not comply with what the Bishops directed him to do.





He said: “Before we met Mbaka, he had already apologized to Obi but when we listened to the apology, we realized it was no apology but apologetics, so we mandated him to do a written apology to Obi which he agreed to do and actually did it in our presence.





“He was remorseful and regretted his action. We believe he would do the needful by sending across the written apology.”





Onaga also condemned the deep involvement of clerics in partisan politics and mandated henceforth, in line with the directive of the Catholic Bishops Conference of Nigeria, that priests of the Catholic Church must not make political prophecies or endorse any politician or political party.

