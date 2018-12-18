Cabals Not Buhari Running Nigeria – Secondus

Published:





The National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Prince Uche Secondus, has accused President Muhammadu Buhari of not being in control of his government.





In a statement, the opposition party chairman stated that some cabals have taken over control of the government.





He said the “cabals who hijacked the Presidency are divided and confused and Nigeria youths are the victim.”





Secondus stated that: “President Muhammadu Buhari is not in charge of the situation and does not know what is happening in the country.





“Your President does not know what is going on, he does not know that killings are going on in the country from Benue to Zamfara.





“He is confused about what to do and has told the Governors that the economy is getting worse and he does not know what to do.”

